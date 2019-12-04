Zahid: Umno to field candidate for Kimanis by-election

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is pictured at Kuala Lumpur High Court December 4, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Umno will field its own candidate for the Kimanis parliamentary by-election, said its president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“Unofficially we are going to field our own candidate for the Kimanis parliamentary by-election because the seat is ours. It belonged to Umno,” he told reporters at the 2019 Umno General Assembly, here.

On Monday, the Federal Court upheld the Election Court’s decision to nullify the victory of Datuk Seri Anifah Aman in the Kimanis parliamentary seat, Sabah, in the 14th General Election (GE14) last year.

Ahmad Zahid had earlier witnessed the signing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Umno Encyclopedia which would be produced by the Umno Information Bureau.

“This encyclopaedia is the official publication of the Umno Information Bureau which collects all important documents pertaining to the party from its establishment in 1946 to the present day,” he said. — Bernama