Perak exco Paul Yong says lost cash, documents in break-in

— Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Dec 4 — DAP assemblyman Paul Yong, who remains on trial for rape, said his home in Meru was broken into last week.

He said two safes with cash and documents were taken but highlighted that valuable items were left behind.

“I left the house with my family on November 22 to Kuala Lumpur and only came back on December 1 at around 12.30pm.

“When I reached my house, I noticed that two window grills were cut and the back door was open. All the rooms were open and ransacked except for the former housemaid’s room. The door was open, but nothing was touched,” he said in a statement today.

Yong is accused of raping his former housemaid.

However, Yong stressed that he was not assuming that the matters are related.

He said he issued the statement to assuage friends and family who may be concerned by rumours about him.

Yong said he did not recall the exact sum lost and what else was contained in the safes.

The Tronoh assemblyman said that he suspected that more than one person was involved in the break-in.

“I also suspect that the burglary should be attempted by someone who knows the house and the housing area well.

“Normally, burglars wanted to steal expensive items. But it’s weird that items like 60-inch-television and high-powered motorcycles were not touched even though they keys were in the house,” he said.

He said he did not have a surveillance camera system but would consider one now.

Yong said that he has filed a police report on the incident.

Malay Mail has contacted the police for confirmation and updates.

On August 23, the state executive councillor in charge of Perak housing, local government, public transport, non-Islamic affairs and new villages, claimed trial to the charge of raping the Indonesian at 52, Desa Meru 2, Meru Desa Park, Meru Raya here on July 7, between 8.15pm to 9.15pm.