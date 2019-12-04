Peace in PKR: Azmin to launch both Youth and Women Congress

Fahmi Fadzil announced today that deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali will launch both the party’s Women and Youth Wing congress tomorrow. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — The storm in PKR is finally settling down, as party communications director Fahmi Fadzil announced today that deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali will launch both the party’s Women and Youth Wing congress tomorrow.

Fahmi said after a special party Political Bureau meeting today, party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Azmin along with other leaders reached a consensus that this will be the best path to continue and make the congress a success.

“We have taken views from all the leadership and following the discussion we have made this decision.

“God’s willing, Keadilan (PKR) will become stronger as a result of this discussion and it will show in the Congress on 5,6 and 7 December,” he told reporters after the meeting in Parliament today.

The development spells a positive new direction of the party after being marred with rifts as a result of infighting with factions loyal to their top two leaders.

On December 1, several party Youth wing leaders demanded that a vote of no-confidence be called against Anwar.

PKR is seen to be in the midst of a protracted power struggle that has been ongoing since its internal election last year.

Party members are said to be divided into one of two camps: for Anwar who currently holds no Cabinet position, but has been named as the next Pakatan Harapan prime minister after Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, and his PKR deputy Azmin, who is economic affairs minister and is seen to have close ties with their coalition chairman.