Lokman Adam, two others submit representation to drop charge

Datuk Lokman Noor Adam waits outside a courtroom at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex March 28, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam and two others charged with hurting a university student have submitted a representation to drop the charge.

Deputy public prosecutor Adam Mohamed told Magistrate Tawfiq Affandy Chin that Lokman Noor submitted his representation yesterday when the matter came up for mention today.

Lawyer N. Logendran, representing Lokman Noor, told the court that the defence had sent a representation by post on November 21 and a copy via e-mail was sent to the prosecution yesterday.

The court set January 22, 2020 for mention of the case.

When met by reporters, Adam said the two other individuals who sent representations on October 9 were Salmon Arif Budiman Mychlis, 48, and Mohd Norzakifah Mohamed Nawi, 44. — Bernama