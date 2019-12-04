Johor Sultan holds discussion on establishment of cancer centre

Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar today held talks on plans to establish the Tunku Laksamana Cancer Centre. — Picture via Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar Facebook

JOHOR BARU, Dec 4 — The Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar today held talks on plans to establish the Tunku Laksamana Cancer Centre.

From status updates and several photographs posted on the Sultan’s Facebook page, it is learned that the discussion took place when Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad paid a courtesy call on the ruler at Istana Pasir Pelangi here.

“Today, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad paid me a visit. Plans to set up the Tunku Laksamana Johor Cancer Centre was discussed, and the focus was on cancer treatment, research and education,” the Sultan said via Facebook.

Sultan Ibrahim said an Asian American Medical Group (AAMG) representative who is heading the project had pointed out the need for more cancer specialists to provide the best quality services.

He said the setup of the cancer centre was to fulfil the aspiration of the late Tunku Abdul Jalil who had always wanted to help cancer patients.

In the status updates too Sultan Ibrahim said Dr Dzulkefly had also briefed him on the progress of the upgrading works at Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA).

The hospital upgrade would include wiring installation of the 70-year-old main building and the upgrading works would commence next year.

The site where a fire broke out at the HSA Intensive Care Unit on October 2016 would also be restored, he said.

“I had also proposed the need for another hospital in Johor Baru in view of the increase in patients and current congestion at HSA.

“I want the people of Johor to have access to better public healthcare services,” he added. — Bernama