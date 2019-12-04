Floods: Number of evacuees in Kelantan and Terengganu continues to decline

The flood situation affecting the East Coast, especially Kelantan and Terengganu showed a positive development when flood evacuees in both states decreased in the afternoon. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — The flood situation affecting the East Coast, especially Kelantan and Terengganu showed a positive development when flood evacuees in both states decreased in the afternoon.

In Kelantan, the overall situation improved when the total number of flood victims placed at the flood relief centre (PPS) slightly dropped to 12,269 people (4,684 families) compared to 12,303 people (4,609 families) this afternoon.

The InfoBencanaJKM Application showed the number of evacuees across 34 centres decreased except for Tumpat district which saw an increase of 3,074 people (1,076 families) compared to 2,779 people (962 families) in seven PPS.

The situation in Pasir Mas also improved when total victims in the district declined to 8,914 victims (3,543 families) compared to 9,107 victims (3,547 families) at 21 PPS.

In Kuala Krai, the total remained at 191 people (49 families) in four centres; Pasir Puteh recorded 80 evacuees (15 families) still seeking shelter at two relief centres. While two centres at Kota Bharu and Tanah Merah are completely closed.

The ebanjir.kelantan.gov.my website showed that Sungai Golok water level at Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas slightly dropped to 10.25 metres from 10.26 metres, still above the danger level of nine meters.

In Kuala Jambu, Tumpat, the Sungai Golok water level decreased to 3.19 metres above the danger point of 2.50 metres, while other rivers returned to normal level due to the good weather since noon.

In TERENGGANU, the flood situation improved as only three districts were flooded with nine relief centres still operating, housing 945 people (261 families) compared to 1,164 people (310 families) in 14 centres this afternoon.

In Setiu, the number of evacuees reduced to 71 people (20 families) at three centres while in Kuala Nerus, the number dropped to 484 people (144 families) in five centres.

In Kuala Terengganu, the number of evacuees remained unchanged at 390 (96 families) staying in one centre.

No rivers were reported to have passed the danger level and only slight rain occurred in some places.

In JOHOR, the number of evacuees in a Batu Pahat relief centre remained unchanged with 54 people (13 families) until 4 pm today.

The weather in the state was reported to be cloudy. — Bernama