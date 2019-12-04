Civil Defence force mobilises 30 members to assist post-flood operation in Kelantan

KUALA KRAI, Dec 4 — The Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) has mobilised its 30 members to assist in the post-flood operation programme here today.

Kuala Krai civil defence force officer, Captain (PA) Mohd Hanif Omar said there were 115 houses in Kampung Chuchoh Puteri and Sungai Sok affected by the recent floods.

“Apart from the APM members, the fire and rescue team, police, district councils as well as 200 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) also assisted for the post-flood cleansing work,” he said when met by reporters after attending the post-flood relief operation in Kampung Chuchoh Puteri here today.

He said the gotong royong started at 8am, and focused on helping residents clean up their affected homes due to the floods that happened several days ago and water levels dropped since yesterday which made it easier for the cleaning process.

Mohd Hanif also noted that, APM installed clean water filters for the benefit of evacuees as the water used by the villagers had been affected by the floods.

A donation of water filter machine worth RM50,000 from the Tengku Kursiah Foundation is to accommodate 3,000 people enabling them to have access to clean water,” he said.

Meanwhile Kampung Pohon Tanjong, which is located around two metres from Sungai Golok, tells another story.

It’s a fiesta for the residents and visitors that came to the village by making the flooded area as a relaxing and enjoyable place since four days ago, said its resident Marzuki Mohd Zain, 62.

“The locals are usually busy moving out due to the overflowing water from the river but people from outside came by and brought the buoys, and there were also 10 booths selling food and drinks; the atmosphere is lively,” he said. — Bernama