Azmin says all problems can be solved after meeting Anwar

Azmin uploaded a picture of Anwar and him conversing in detail during the meeting in Parliament. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/azmin_ali

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali appears to have mended ties with party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, following a special party Political Bureau meeting today.

In a Facebook and Instagram posting, Azmin uploaded a picture of them conversing in detail during the meeting in Parliament.

Azmin even captioned the photo saying all problems can be solved.

“Meeting and discussing to strengthen party unity. With open discussion, all problems can be solved,” he said.

Similarly, Anwar also echoed his sentiments on Facebook, by sharing Azmin’s photo on Facebook and stating that the party will come out stronger from the discussion.

“God willing, Keadilan will grow stronger and firmer after the discussions with the deputy president. And this strength will be seen in the congress on the 6th, 7th, 8th,” he posted.

Earlier today, PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil announced that Azmin will be launching the party’s Women and Youth Wing congresses in Melaka tomorrow.

This followed a special PKR political bureau meeting in which Fahmi said both Azmin and Anwar reached a consensus with the other party leaders in continuing along this path and to make the congress a success.