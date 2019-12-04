Azmin meeting Anwar to discuss important matters, says will attend congress

Minister of Economic Affairs Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali at the PKR Political Bureau meeting in Parliament House on December 4, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — PKR Deputy President Datuk Seri Azmin Ali today confirmed that he and his faction will attend the party’s congress this weekend.

However, he said he will only give official statement after his meeting with PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in Parliament today.

“Several leaders central leadership council (MPP) elected in the party congress last year and I will meet party president Anwar now.

“We will discuss about party standing and Congress preparation which will start tomorrow until Sunday.

“We will also discuss several important matters and I want to state that I will attend the Congress this week,” he told reporters at Parliament today.

Azmin was scheduled to launch the PKR Women Congress tomorrow night.

However, it was previously reported that Azmin will attend a parallel congress in Kuala Lumpur this Saturday.

