Azmin to launch Wanita PKR congress

PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil speaks during a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Petaling Jaya November 29, 2019. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

PETALING JAYA, Nov 29 — PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali is scheduled to open the national congress of the party’s Women’s wing on December 5 in Melaka, PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil said today.

Saying Azmin has been informed, Fahmi added that he did not have confirmation that the former would attend after he was previously dropped from the same duty for the PKR Youth wing.

“I have not received any information whether Datuk Seri Azmin will attend or not for this,” he told a press conference at the headquarters today.

Malay Mail contacted Azmin’s press secretary Woon King Chai immediately to confirm if the economic affairs minister will be attending.

“Yes,” Woon said in a text message.

This year’s national congress in the 14th in the party’s history and is taking place on PKR’s 20th anniversary of its founding. It will be held at the Melaka International Trade Centre.

The run-up to the event has featured the feuding common within PKR, with factions seen as aligned to PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his estranged deputy becoming increasingly hostile to one another.

Simmering tensions between the two sides appeared to bubble over after Azmin was unceremoniously dropped from opening the PKR Youth congress on December 6, in a departure from the party’s convention.

The task has gone to chairman of PKR advisory council Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who is a former party president and the wife of Anwar.

The feuding escalated again yesterday when the PKR Youth wing sacked its permanent chairman and his deputy, both of whom are seen to be in Azmin’s camp.

Pakatan Harapan has presented Anwar as Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s immediate successor to be the prime minister but speculation persists that others also harbour ambitions for the post.