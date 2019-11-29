Former Ampang PKR Youth chief granted stay of execution pending appeal

Datuk Adam Rosly Abdullah is seen at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court March 29, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — Former Ampang PKR Youth chief Datuk Adam Rosly Abdullah has been granted a stay of execution for the six-month jail sentence imposed on him for giving false statements and submitting fake documents to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in 2017.

Judicial Commissioner Datuk Ahmad Shahrir Mohd Salleh made the decision after hearing the arguments presented by Deputy Public Prosecutor Nik Haslinie Hashim who represented the prosecution and Adam Rosly’s counsel, Nizam Bashir Abdul Kariem Bashir.

“After considering the arguments from both parties, the court allows the application for a stay of execution of the sentence (jail) while a decision on the appeal is made at the Appeals Court.

“The applicant is also allowed bail of RM300,000 with two local sureties, subject to the following conditions — to surrender his international passport (and) report to the police station nearest to his home every two weeks, beginning from today,” Ahmad Shahrir said.

On November 25, Adam Rosly, 31, failed in his appeal at the High Court to set aside the sentence of six months’ jail and RM30,000 fine decided by the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court on April 26, 2018, for six offences of giving false statements and submitting fake documents to the MACC in connection to his extraordinary wealth.

Earlier, in his argument, Nizam Bashir said he had filed a notice of appeal against the High Court decision on November 25, 2019.

“Usually, an appeal will take at least six months to be heard by the Appeals Court. As such, a stay of execution of the sentence should be given so that the applicant does not undergo a long imprisonment,” he said.

However, Nik Haslinie protested the application as Adam Rosly had been found guilty on all counts.

Nik Haslinie said if the court felt that a stay of execution should be granted, the bail amount should be increased and additional conditions placed on the applicant to report himself to the nearest police station each month until the appeal is finalised.

On the first two charges, Adam Rosly was charged with making false statements in a recording made by two MACC investigation officers, under Section 32(8)(c) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001

The statements were in connection to his career as a businessman, his income, luxury cars, RM1.2 million bungalow in Kampung Melayu, Ampang, which was bought in cash, a RM200,000 loan from his mother-in-law and grandmother, and a RM500,000 loan from “along”.

On the other four charges, he allegedly used two fake loan agreement documents from two individuals and two cash vouchers from his company Gegas Mentari Holding Sdn Bhd to mislead MACC investigating officers, under Section 89 of the same Act.

He allegedly committed the offences at the MACC headquarters at the Putrajaya Government Administrative Complex between 9am and 12.15pm on February 10, 2017, and between 9am and 2pm on February 22, the same year.

The charges carry a maximum fine of RM3 million or up to five years' imprisonment, or both, each on conviction.