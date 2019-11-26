Health minister launches e-wallet pilot project at four govt clinics

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad launches the e-wallet pilot project at the Cheras Health Clinic in Kuala Lumpur November 26, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — In response to the government’s call for a cashless society in Malaysia, the Health Ministry has taken the initiative to introduce the use of Boost e-wallet for medical services at its health clinics.

Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said the cashless payment service was aimed at diversifying payment methods and enhancing the efficiency of counter service delivery.

The Health Ministry is the first ministry to use this service via digital health projects.

“This cashless payment facility will not only provide convenience and comfort to patients, but will reduce the waiting time, which is a major problem facing patients,” he told reporters after launching the Boost e-wallet at the Cheras Health Clinic, here, today.

Also present was Health Ministry's secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Chen Chaw Min.

Dr Dzulkefly said the Boost e-wallet was implemented at 4 pilot locations namely, Cheras Health Clinic, Kuala Lumpur Health Clinic, Precinct 18 Putrajaya Health Clinic and Seremban Health Clinic since September.

“In the next two years, we want to expand and operate nationwide as long as our facility has internet access and patients are still using their mobile phones.

“(With that), we can make cashless payments anywhere,” he said.

The initiative was organised in collaboration with Axiata Digital Ecode Sdn Bhd and RHB Islamic Bank Berhad. — Bernama