Dewan Rakyat extends asset declaration deadline for MPs to Dec 5

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — The Dewan Rakyat today agreed to extend the deadline for declaration of assets by Members of Parliament to December 5 this year.

A motion on the extension was tabled by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong.

“In line with the principle of accountability and transparency, all members of the Dewan Rakyat should declare their assets and those of their wives or husbands, children and trustees through statutory declaration.

“The statutory declaration should be submitted to the Dewan Rakyat Speaker in a period of three months from the date the motion was agreed upon and be copied to the chief commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

“The House has decided to extend the date for submitting the statutory declaration of assets for members of Dewan Rakyat to not later than Thursday, December 5,” he said when tabling the motion, which was subsequently agreed to by members of the Dewan Rakyat.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (prevention) Shamsun Baharin Mohd Jamil was reported as saying that MACC was still waiting for copies of the asset declaration from Opposition MPs, although the deadline for submission had lapsed almost a month ago.

The Dewan Rakyat on July 1 unanimously approved a motion compelling all MPs to declare their assets and those of their wives or husbands, children and trustees through a statutory declaration. — Bernama