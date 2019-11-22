Patriot tells Pakatan to stop feuding, fix Malaysia’s economy

Patriot president Brig Jen (Rtd) Datuk Mohamed Arshad Raji told PH politicians they should be ashamed after their defeat in Tanjung Piai. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — Patriot president Brig Jen (Rtd) Datuk Mohamed Arshad Raji urged Pakatan Harapan (PH) to cease its political infighting and instead work on improving the nation’s economy.

In a statement today, Mohamed Arshad said “something is seriously wrong” with PH that continued to bicker even after its embarrassing loss in Tanjung Piai.

“The people have enough of the intra-coalition bickering and political maneuvering over the succession of premiership that is threatening to destroy itself, and with it thrashes whatever hopes for a new Malaysia. Economic issues deserve more attention and political leaders must get cracking now,” he said.

Mohamed Arshad said that the power transition matter must be left to the discretion of the PH presidential council.

He called for an end to horse-trading between rival factions.

Mohamed Arshad told PH politicians they should be ashamed after their defeat in Tanjung Piai.

“There are far too many national issues that need attention. Our nation has no place for recalcitrant politicians who do not provide good leadership in their respective portfolios, who are not proactive, but rather react after a problem has arisen, and good only at playing politics. If politicians have a conscience, they should be ashamed after the Tanjung Piai voters have spoken.

“In line with the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030, our people of all ethnic groups must be made to feel empowered, to patriotically contribute to our nation’s gross domestic product and towards nation building.

“Our economic progress has been plagued by declining standard of education, lack of innovation and skills, and a stagnating productivity growth. Cabinet members must take leadership to empower our people by raising the education standard, to prepare them for the Industrial Revolution 4.0 with focus on Internet-of-Things and Artificial intelligence,” he added.

He said that political leaders who fight for positions were essentially ignoring the nation’s development.

He pointed to the poverty among Orang Asli tribes in Pos Sempor as an important issue which needed action.

Mohamed Arshad added that while Malaysia’s economy had been on par with that of Japan, South Korea and Singapore in the 1970’s, it was now lagging.

“We are devoid of pride and honour. When politicians care for nothing else but politicking to secure power, it sure tells of greed, power-crazy, selfishness, indifference, and incompetence,” he said.

“What a crying shame. Enough is enough of political infighting. Focus on economic issues now,” he said.