Woman stabbed in head, baby strangled to death in vicious attack

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — A three-month old baby girl was believed to have been strangled to death while her mother is now in critical condition after they were attacked by another woman, all because she suspected the child’s mother of having an affair with her husband.

The shocking incident took place at the victims’ apartment in Batu Caves on Nov 14, police said today.

Selangor Criminal Investigations Department Chief SAC Fadzil Ahmat said in the 7am incident, the suspect had allegedly attacked the 42-year-old mother, stabbing her with a screwdriver after accusing her of being in a relationship with her husband.

The victim was later found in critical condition with stab wounds on the head while the baby was found unconscious, believed to have been strangled.

“They were rushed to the Selayang Hospital where the baby died five days later (Nov 19). The child’s mother is still in coma,” he told reporters after a raid on an online gambling operation in Puchong today, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Fadzil said a married couple, aged 27 and 25 respectively, along with their 19-year-old maid, were detained on the same day in connection with the murder.

They have been placed under remand until Sunday to facilitate further investigations.

“Police also seized a screwdriver believed to have been used in the incident,” he said.

Preliminary investigations showed that the attack was triggered by jealousy, Fadzil added. — Bernama