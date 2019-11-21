Perak to use TikTok to promote tourism sector

Perak Tourism, Arts and Culture Committee chairman, Tan Kar Hing, said TikTok received rave reviews from millennial teenagers in Southeast Asia and the West. — AFP pic

IPOH, Nov 21 — The state government via Tourism Perak will promote the Perak tourism sector through its TikTok platform, a short video application in an effort to attract tourists in conjunction with the Visit Malaysia Year 2020.

Perak Tourism, Arts and Culture Committee chairman, Tan Kar Hing, said the latest application received rave reviews from millennial teenagers in Southeast Asia and the West.

“Collaboration with TikTok by launching a campaign from time to time will make the state known worldwide,” he said when winding up the debate on the 2020 State Budget at the Perak state assembly sitting at the Perak Darul Ridzuan Building here yesterday.

In addition, Tan said Tourism Perak would generate more digital content to be promoted on various social media applications such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter as more and more tourists are now searching for information through websites and social media.

He said social media applications Weibo and Wechat’s would also be used to promote the market in China to assist the private-sector to establish direct flights from Guangzhou, China to Ipoh.

Meanwhile, the state assembly yesterday announced that the state government would establish a sports policy for Persons with Disabilities (OKU), the first of its kind in Malaysia starting this year.

The Perak Youth and Sports Development Committee chairman, Howard Lee Chuan How said it was a special initiative of the state government to ensure that there is continuity between the Para Sukma Games and Special Olympics.

“To implement this policy, the OKU Sports Development Course, the Disability Classification Course as well as Talent Identification (TID) of athletes with disabilities will be conducted,” Lee said.

The state Communications, Multimedia, Non-Governmental Organisations, and Information Committee chairman Hasnul Zulkarnain Abd Munaim told the assembly that the broadband penetration rate in Perak this year increased to 120.8 per cent from 114.1 per cent last year.

Hasnul Zulkarnain said fast internet access can benefit the local community through the development of sustainable and quality digital infrastructure.

“This in turn enhances the socio-economic connectivity of the population and at the same time attracts investors,” he said.

The state assembly sitting resumes at 9am today. — Bernama