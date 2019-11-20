Dr M: Pakatan can sack me if they want

PPBM chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during the Bersatu press conference at Yayasan Selangor in Petaling Jaya November 20, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, Nov 20 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today said the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition is welcomed to sack him from his prime minister’s post if they think it is the best decision for the country.

Dr Mahathir was responding to questions from the media over the possibility of power transition after the Bersatu candidate was defeated in a wide margin in the Tanjung Piai by-election recently.

In a related question, he also thanked PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for dismissing rumours that PH component leaders are planning to oust Dr Mahathir.

The Port Dickson MP told reporters in Parliament that a vote of no-confidence against Dr Mahathir had never been raised by any member of the PH presidential council or other senior coalition leaders.

“It is up to the party. They can sack me if they want.

“Thank you (Anwar). But if anybody wants to do it, they can do so. We are a free, democratic party and country. Anybody can move a vote of no confidence, or even a vote of confidence for me,” he told a press conference after chairing the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) supreme council meeting today.

When pressed about the support he has, Mahathir remained calm and even joked that although people did not love him, they still like him enough for him to remain as prime minister.

“So far nobody have punched me they all salam (shake hands with) me. Wherever I go people will take pictures ... selfies with me. I think there are still people who like me. Not love me but like,” he said.

On Monday, several PH lawmakers have called for Dr Mahathir to quit after the by-election which saw MCA wrestle back the Tanjung Piai Parliamentary seat with over 15,000 majority, the heaviest losses by the coalition since 2018.

Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Abdul Karim said Dr Mahathir should emulate David Cameron, who resigned as the UK Prime Minister in 2016, for failing to prevent the United Kingdom from leaving the European Union (EU).

Kapar lawmaker Datuk Abdullah Sani Abdul Hamid from PKR said the Pakatan leadership is currently without any solid policies.

Klang DAP MP Charles Santiago reportedly said Mahathir’s position should be discussed in PH Presidential Council meeting.