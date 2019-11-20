Book on irrelevant jobs accessible online too, says HR minister

Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran speaks to reporters in Putrajaya on April 23, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 20 — The book on jobs which are expected to become irrelevant in the next 15 to 25 years will be distributed for free as well as made accessible online at the Ministry of Human Resources’ website.

Its minister M. Kulasegaran said the book, which is in the final stage of completion, was expected to e distributed by the end of this year.

Speaking to reporters after attending Capacity Building B40 convocation here today, Kulasegaran cited an example of artificial intelligence which he said was replacing many jobs.

For example, 80 per cent of the aspects of accountancy would be taken over by AI, he said.

Kulasegaran said the book would serve as a guideline to help parents and students choose tertiary level courses that offer better prospects.

Meanwhile, Kulasegaran said over 1,000 youth or college students from the B40 group would be trained in safety programmes under the B40 Capacity Building training programme next year and get placed in jobs.

The training providers namely the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) and Pembangunan Sumber Manusia Bhd (PSMB) have been given the key performance index of ensuring participants get a job within 60 days after completing their courses, he said.

Today’s 100 certificates recipients were the pilot batch under the programme who completed their 25 days courses at NIOSH centre in Bangi.

The B40 Capacity Building programme is to assist Malaysians from the B40 group to get the upskilling opportunity or obtain certification or acquire entrepreneurial skills and competencies to secure better employment opportunities or enable them to venture into business. — Bernama