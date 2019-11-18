Former telco head Jason Lo charged with trespassing, injecting drug into body

Jason Jonathan Lo, 44, who is also a singer, however, pleaded not guilty after the charges against him were read before Magistrate Wong Chai Sai. — Malay Mail file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — A former chief executive officer of a local telecommunications company was charged in separate Magistrates’ Courts here today with trespassing into a house and injecting a drug into his body.

He was charged with trespassing into a house in Bangsar Park, Brickfields here at 10 pm, on October 30, under Section 448 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum jail term of three years or a fine of up to RM5,000 or both.

Deputy public prosecutor Wan Ahmad Hakimi Wan Ahmad Jaafar prosecuted while lawyer Mardhiyah Siraj represented Jason Lo.

The court set bail at RM2,000 with one surety and fixed December 17 for mention.

In front of Magistrate Tawfiq Affandy Chin, Jason Lo pleaded not guilty to the charge of injecting the drug methamphetamine into his body.

The accused allegedly committed the offence in the office toilet of the Narcotics Crime Investigation Division of the Brickfields District Police Headquarters (IPD) in Travers Road, at 5.15pm, on November 15.

The prosecution was conducted under Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and is punishable under Section 15 (1) of the same Act which provides for a fine not exceeding RM5,000 or a jail term not exceeding two years and subject to supervision under a correctional officer for not less than two years and a maximum of three years.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Fatin Mohd Farid appeared for the prosecution.

The court set bail at RM2,500 with one surety and set Dec 30 for mention.

The accused paid the bail. — Bernama