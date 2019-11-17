NGOs urged to reach out to B40 group to realise national community policy

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin urged NGOs to reach out to the lower-income or B40 group to give them more exposure to health and safety issues in an effort to realise the National Community Policy. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have been urged to reach out to the lower-income or B40 group to give them more exposure to health and safety issues in an effort to realise the National Community Policy.

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said this was because the exposure and knowledge about the two issues were still lacking among the group.

“The existence of NGOs can help them (B40 group) gain informal exposure to improve their safety and health, thus helping to improve their quality of life.

“It is not enough to solely rely on the government to empower the community, NGOs should help convey the information,” she said after launching the new NGO called the Alliance of Safety Community (Ikatan), chaired by Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye here today.

The National Community Policy was launched by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in February to mould a community that is more concerned towards social issues and create a more prosperous life.

At the event, Zuraida also handed over the Ikatan corporate membership form to 3M Malaysia Sdn Bhd and PLUS Malaysia Berhad.

Meanwhile, Lee said the establishment of Ikatan, among others, aimed at promoting safety as a culture in the country.

He said for that various programmes involving government departments and agencies, as well as members of the public had been drawn up.

“We will also reach out to the B40 group and registered tahfiz centres to give awareness and provide information on safety- and health-related issues,” he said. — Bernama