Amanah president: Tanjung Piai thrashing will not weaken Pakatan’s spirit

Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional flags line a road in Sungai Rembah, Pontian November 4, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — The Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election result yesterday will not weaken the spirit of Pakatan Harapan (PH) to continue working hard in providing the best service for the people.

Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) president Mohamad Sabu said he had accepted the voters’ decision in the Tanjung Piai parliamentary seat by-election with open heart.

“The result calls for the PH government to continue to improve its governance so that all efforts and initiatives implemented can be felt by the people.

“In addition, we will also take efforts to close ranks between the leaders of the parties in PH and at the same time to intensify programmes to disseminate information to the people,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile DAP veteran leader Lim Kit Siang, who is also Iskandar Puteri MP, said DAP and PH accept the devastating result of the Tanjong Piai voters who spoke not only on behalf of themselves but of the country at their frustration and unhappiness at the pace of reforms since the 14th general election held on May 9, last year.

“The devastating Tanjong Piai by-election result has given greater urgency and importance to the review of the pace and implementation of the reforms promised by PH, especially those contained in the Buku Harapan in the 14th general election manifesto, for which the PH Presidential Council had established a special review committee,” he said in a statement.

Mohamad and Lim were commenting on the results of the Tanjung Piai by-election which saw Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng win the by-election with a 15,086-vote majority.

The former two-term Tanjung Piai MP Wee garnered a total of 25,466 votes against PH candidate Karmaine Sardini who obtained 10,380 votes; Gerakan’s Wendy Subramaniam (1,707), followed by Datuk Badhrulhisham Abdul Aziz of Berjasa (850) and two Independents, Ang Chuan Lock (380) and Faridah Aryani Abdul Ghaffar (32). — Bernama