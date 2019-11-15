Cradle Fund CEO murder: Defence accuses witness of ‘fabricating stories’

Former policewoman Nur Ronal Ardes Amir leaves court after attending the murder trial of former Cradle Fund CEO Nazrin Hassan at the Shah Alam High Court, November 15, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, Nov 15 — The lawyer for Samirah Muzaffar, who is charged with murdering her husband and Cradle Fund chief executive officer (CEO) Nazrin Hassan, accused a witness of “fabricating” contents of her testimony today.

Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah accused former police corporal Nur Ronal Ardes Amir after her oral statement given to the court had differed from her written witness statement.

He was examining Nur Ronal, the 12th prosecution witness, on the sequence of events based on her witness statement.

She was part of the police patrol team that was called in to maintain order at the scene of the incident.

Nur Ronal explained that she counted the residents of the house and asked Samirah whether they had a housemaid.

Nur Ronal claimed that Samirah said to her that they did not employ a maid as she does all the house chores herself.

Shafee: When you made a statement that Samirah told you that she does not have a maid, this is all from your recollection?

Nur Ronal: Yes.

Shafee: So, I'm suggesting to you if Samirah did, in fact, tell you that, it meant that at the time that her maid was simply not present at the house?

Nur Ronal: I disagree.

Shafee: So, how did she say it?

Nur Ronal: What she said to me is that ‘’I indeed do not have a maid and I do all the house chores myself’’.

Shafee: In your answer to the prosecution, you said that you askws Samirah whether she had a maid and she only said ‘’none’’. This is your statement so whatever you said earlier, I'm putting it to you is merely a fabrication.

Nur Ronal: I disagree.

When reexamined by Deputy Public Prosecutor Salim Soib @ Hamid later, Nur Ronal said she has no reason to “fabricate stories” as she has no links to the accused or the victim.

“I disagree with the assertion made by the defence lawyer as I have no reason to fabricate any stories. I was also present at the location and I have no relations with the accused or the victim,’’ she said.

Samirah, two teenage boys aged 17 and 14, as well as an Indonesian, Eka Wahyu Lestari, who is still at large, were charged with Nazrin’s murder at a home in the Mutiara Homes neighbourhood between 11.30pm on June 13, 2018 and 4am the following day.

Eka Wahyu was previously reported to be Samirah and Nazrin’s Indonesian housemaid.

All four are charged with murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code, read with Section 34 of the same Act, which provides for the mandatory death sentence if found guilty.

The hearing before High Court judge Datuk Ab. Karim Ab. Rahman resumes on November 29 at 9am.