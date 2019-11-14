Azmin: Civil service catalyst to achieve SPV 2030

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said the effectiveness of the delivery system and good governance in the civil service will be the catalyst to achieve the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — The effectiveness of the delivery system and good governance in the civil service will be the catalyst to achieve the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 (WKB 2030), says Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

He said the two thrusts would ensure all government plans were implemented and delivered to the people in an effective manner.

“Based on the performance of civil servants in successfully implementing the country’s policies, I am confident that they will collectively take on this new challenge, thus, helping realise the aspirations of the people who wish to have a developed, prosperous and respected nation,” he said in his speech at the National Institute of Public Administration (INTAN) Ministerial Forum Series 2019 here, today.

Also present was Public Services director-general Datuk Mohd Khairul Adib Abd Rahman.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Azmin stressed that civil servants have their roles and responsibilities in advising leaders to ensure the latter group did not deviate from their principles and good work practices.

He said such a working culture was introduced in the state of Selangor when he led the state as Menteri Besar.

“Among those who often advised me was Selangor State Secretary Datuk Mohd Amin Ahmad Ahya and I was open to his advice because I believed he has the responsibility of advising the leaders, so much so we in Selangor became a big family,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Khairul urged civil servants to serve the people well, and erase the negative perception of the people towards the institution, with much criticism hurled against the civil service on social media of late.

“We are civil servants, with wages paid for by taxes collected from the people and companies, so we are supposed to deliver back to them, but when the people expect certain services and we did not deliver them, it makes the people angry,” he said. — Bernama