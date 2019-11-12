Fake reporter pleaded guilty to causing grievous hurt to CEO

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — A man, claiming to be a part-time stringer, pleaded guilty in the Sessions Court here to a charge of causing grievous hurt to a female chief executive officer (CEO) last Friday.

Mohd Zarith Md Hanipah, 34, made the plea after the charge was read to him before Judge M. M Edwin Paramjothy yesterday.

The court set Nov 18 for sentencing.

Mohd Zarith was charged with voluntarily causing grievous hurt to Asian Strategy and Leadership Institute (ASLI) CEO Melissa Ong, 47, at a hotel here at 12.15pm on Nov 8.

The charge was framed under Section 325 of the Penal Code which carries maximum seven years imprisonment and shall also be liable to a fine upon conviction.

DPP Annur Atikah Abdul Hadi offered a bail of RM20,000 in one surety pending the disposal of the case.

However, the accused who was unrepresented said it was his first offence as he had never hurt anyone before.

Mohd Zarith said he has five children to look after and had just returned from overseas and was currently working as a freelancer.

The accused was taken to the Sungai Buloh Prison after he failed to pay the RM15,000 bail set by the court. — Bernama