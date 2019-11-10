No double standards against dissenters, Guan Eng says of Perak MB’s remark

Perak Mentri BesarAhmad Faizal had courted backlash from PKR and DAP after a two-minute-47-second video clip of him lamenting that he was fighting a lone battle in Perak against DAP went viral. — File picture by Farhan Najib

PETALING JAYA, Nov 10 — There should be no double standards when it comes to Pakatan Harapan (PH) members and leaders speaking out of line, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said today.

Commenting on the Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu’s statement on the Tanjung Piai campaign trail that he was fighting a “lone battle” against DAP in Perak, Lim told reporters that the issue must be addressed after the by-election is over.

“As I said, the issues mentioned will be addressed to make sure there’s no double standards. Otherwise people will see it as double standards. I think that will be addressed after the Tanjung Piai by-elections. It will be clarified after the by-elections.

“To ensure that PH principle is that there are no double standards,” Lim said.

“After all we say there must be fair treatment for our own, if not how to ensure fair treatment for everybody,” he added.

Lim was asked if Ahmad Faizal should be referred to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s disciplinary committee just like how DAP assemblyman Ronnie Liu was to DAP’s for his opinion piece criticising Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Furthermore, he explained that Ahmad Faizal’s grouses was a matter that could have been resolved internally in the spirit of solidarity.

Lim reminded Ahmad Faizal that by addressing such issues or disagreements publicly, he has violated the spirit of PH.

He added that DAP supports the Perak state government under Ahmad Faizal’s leadership and advised the latter to concentrate on ensuring the stability and strength of the administration especially since it commands the state assembly by a very slim majority.

Ahmad Faizal had courted backlash from PKR and DAP after a two-minute-47-second video clip of him lamenting that he is fighting a lone battle in Perak against DAP went viral on social media.

The clip is believed to have been taken in Tanjung Piai recently as Bersatu hopeful Karmaine Sardini was seen in the footage as well.