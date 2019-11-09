Suhakam: Tahfiz schools should be under the purview of federal, state governments

Suhakam Commissioner for Children Prof Datuk Noor Aziah Mohd Awal said all schools, religious or not, should be registered with the government. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 9 — The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) today called for all tahfiz schools to be put under the purview of federal or state governments to avoid violence and abuse involving the students.

Suhakam Commissioner for Children Prof Datuk Noor Aziah Mohd Awal said this followed the death of a seven-year-old boy in Pahang, which was another tragedy involving a tahfiz school student.

“It is everyone responsibility to ensure that children are protected from violence and abuse.

“The Ministry of Education and religious authorities are also responsible for ensuring that no children are abused or bullied at school or any educational institution. Such an institution should be a safe place where children's rights are protected and respected,” she said in a statement here today.

She said all schools, religious or not, should be registered with the government as education is a federal government's jurisdiction as provided under Article 13 of the Ninth Schedule to the Federal Constitution. — Bernama