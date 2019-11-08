Housewife charged with six counts of insulting Islam

Fadilah Hamid pleaded not guilty to all the charges. — Reuters pic

SEPANG, Nov 8 — A housewife was charged in separate Sessions Courts here today with six counts of uploading offensive postings on Islam.

Fadilah Hamid, 42, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

She was alleged to have committed the offences on Facebook using the account name of “Fadhilah Abdulhamid” between February and March this year.

In the court before judge Saifulakmal Mod Said, the woman was charged with three counts of knowingly using the Facebook account to make and initiate the transmission of offensive communication with intent to annoy another person at about 11.05 pm on Feb 19, 12.39pm the following day and 3.38pm on March 2, respectively.

The other three charges were read out to her before judge Tengku Shahrizam Tuan Lah, where the offences were allegedly committed at 10 pm on March 1, 8.52pm on Feb 19 and 1.25am on March 4, respectively.

Both courts set Dec 18 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Norhani Mohamad Adzhar prosecuted, while the woman was unrepresented. — Bernama