AG: DAP rep’s LTTE charges dropped since already facing life imprisonment conviction

Attorney General of Malaysia Tan Sri Tommy Thomas speaks during a regional law conference in Petaling Jaya October 5, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — DAP assemblyman P Gunasekaran’s two additional charges related to the Liberation of Tamil Tigers Eelam (LTTE) were dropped at the Sessions Court in Seremban yesterday because he is already facing similar charges in the Sessions Court in Ayer Keroh and Kuala Lumpur.

Attorney General Tan Sri Tommy Thomas explained to online portal MalaysiaKini that the prosecution’s decision to drop the two additional charges was due to the fact that it would be an “overkill” since Gunasekaran is already facing life imprisonment upon conviction.

“So, there is no need for an overkill. It is, therefore, a lie to claim that all charges against Gunasekaran were dropped.

“However, nothing stops us from charging him again down the road,” he reportedly said.

Yesterday, Gunasekaran’s lawyer RSN Rayer said that the prosecution made an e-filing to bring two new charges against his client at the Sessions Court in Seremban but had then informed him that they will not be proceeding with the charges.

He then told them that it was proper to withdraw the charges in an open court where presiding Sessions Court Judge Madihah Harullah had allowed the application submitted by DPP Aslinda Ahad.

Despite the charges being dropped, Gunasekaran will remain in prison since he was denied bail in his earlier charges.

Opposition chief Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Umno president had criticised and questioned Thomas asking if he was biased towards DAP party leaders and supporters.