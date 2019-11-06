ESSZone curfew extended to Nov 22

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Omar Mammah said the curfew from 6pm to 6am covered the waters off Tawau, Semporna, Kunak, Lahad Datu, Kinabatangan, Sandakan and Beluran. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 6 — The curfew in the waters off seven districts in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone), which ends tomorrow, has been extended until November 22, said Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Omar Mammah.

Omar, in a statement today said the curfew from 6pm to 6am covered the waters off Tawau, Semporna, Kunak, Lahad Datu, Kinabatangan, Sandakan and Beluran.

With the enforcement of the curfew, people living in the area were required to stay indoors and others were not allowed to enter or be in the declared area between 6 pm and 6 am as stipulated, he said.

“The curfew order is being extended to ensure that the area is not encroached upon by terrorists who can threaten the safety of researchers and foreign tourists visiting the resort islands.

“It is also to ensure the safety and well-being of Sabahans in the ESSZone,” he said.

Omar said the curfew would also facilitate enforcement and monitoring of boat movements while the presence of security forces would provide a sense of security for chalet operators and fishermen in the area.

He said based on information, the Abu Sayyaf militant group and those carrying out kidnappings for ransom from southern Philippines were still trying to intrude to commit abductions and cross-border crimes.

“I have also authorised all district police chiefs in the ESSZone to issue permits to any eligible applicants for fishing activities or to attend to urgent matters during the curfew,” he added. — Bernama