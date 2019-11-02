Sarawak CM says still bringing Petronas to court for not paying sales tax

The Petronas logo is seen againsts the KLCC twin-towers in the backdrop. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

MIRI, Nov 2 — Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg tonight said the state government stays firm on bringing Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) to court for failing to pay the 5 per cent sales tax on its export of petroleum products.

“We have the law (Oil Mining Ordinance). We will bring Petronas to court,” he said at the annual dinner of the Kayan Community Association here.

“While I am firm on that, we have to follow the process. This is our right,” the chief minister said, adding that it is a way to move forward in dealing with Petronas which has failed to pay the 5 per cent sales tax by the deadline on October 31.

Other oil companies operating in Sarawak’s territorial waters, however, have paid the sales tax before the deadline.

He said over the last two years the state has been blessed with good fortune with more revenue filling up the state’s coffers, explaining that is why he dares to approve large funds for infrustracture, like roads and bridges.

“I believe God is with us. If our intention is not right, then we will be facing problems,” he said.

Abang Johari urged the Kayan community to move forward with the state government, saying that all the communities, including the Penan, Bukitan and Kelabit, have a place in Sarawak.

The chief minister later announced an allocation of RM15 million for the Federation of Orang Ulu Associations of Sarawak, Malaysia building fund.

He also announced a sum of RM10 million as seed capital for the Orang Ulu community to participate in commerce and industry.