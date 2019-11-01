1MDB scandal: Judge recuses self from Obyu Holdings forfeiture case

A 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) billboard is seen in Kuala Lumpur March 3, 2015. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — The government’s application to forfeit assets worth RM680 million allegedly linked to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and which were seized from Obyu Holdings Sdn Bhd’s premises will be heard before a new judge.

This followed a decision by High Court judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah, who is the presiding judge in former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s 1MDB trial, to recuse himself from hearing the application.

“His Lordship is of the opinion that it is not appropriate for him to hear this (forfeiture) application as he is presiding over the trial of an ongoing 1MDB case,” deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Shukri Hussain told reporters after the case management which was held in chambers today.

He said Sequerah fixed December 9 for case management, which will be before a new judge, of the forfeiture application against Obyu Holdings and also other third parties, comprising Umno and Global Royalty Trading SAL on the assets seized by the police in connection with the 1MDB scandal.

Obyu Holdings is owned by Tan Sri Bustari Yusof, who is a younger brother of former works minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and a close associate of Najib.

In the notice of motion filed against Obyu Holdings, the items included 11,991 units of jewellery, 401 watches and 16 watch accessories, 234 pairs of eyewear and 306 handbags, as well as cash in various denominations amounting to RM114,164,393.44.

On the application by Global Royalty Trading SAL, Muhammad Shukri said it was to be an intervenor and to inspect the seized jewellery items. — Bernama