Transport minister disputes report claiming Malaysia sought further delay to JB-Singapore RTS link

Transport Minister Anthony Loke is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur October 30, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke reprimanded The Star newspaper today over its report claiming Malaysia has requested another postponement to the Johor Baru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS).

The project was delayed for three months at the end of September and Putrajaya is due to make its decision today, but the newspaper cited sources as saying this will be deferred by another month.

“This is totally MISLEADING and unethical journalism! You run a front-page news based on unverified and unnamed sources?

“The prime minister, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, is scheduled to make the announcement on RTS at 3 pm today in JB!” Loke wrote on Facebook.

MORE TO COME