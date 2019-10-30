Minister says must vet foreign missionaries as Malaysian society ‘fragile’

Mujahid said Jakim, in cooperation with the Home Ministry, kept extensive records on the foreigners who visit Malaysia for religious events. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — Background checks on foreign missionaries are necessary to protect Malaysia’s delicate society, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa.

He said the government conducted such checks, regardless of faith, to screen for deviant and violent teachings that could threaten the country.

“We have said before that every preacher, be it Muslim or not, has to undergo background checks as one might bring the teachings that is unsuitable to Malaysians.

“Our first interest is national security and Malaysia is a multiracial and multi-religious society, a bit fragile, anything can happen,” he told reporters at the Parliament lobby today.

Mujahid said the Malaysia Islamic Development Department (Jakim) in cooperation with the Home Ministry kept extensive records on the foreigners who visit Malaysia for religious events.

Yesterday, Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said his ministry was checking with religious bodies in the country to ensure missionary groups are not involved in deviant teachings prior to their engagements here.

He also said those intending to perform missionary work in the country are required to seek a professional entry visa from the Immigration Department.