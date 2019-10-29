Home Ministry says RM410m losses recorded from last year until August 2019 to cyber scams

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in a written statement posted on the Parliament website said that according to police statistics, during that period, 7,833 cases involving non-existent loans were reported to have recorded losses of RM 71.7 million. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — A total of RM410.6 million in losses with 8,489 cases recorded over the last year until August 2019 as a result of cyber scams.

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in a written statement posted on the Parliament website said that according to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) statistics, during that period, 7,833 cases involving non-existent loans were reported to have recorded losses of RM 71.7 million.

“In view of the increasing number of scam cases, the government is working on addressing this issue including launching a portal to check ‘mule accounts’ (fake account using manipulated identity) online through the official website of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

“The PDRM has also set up a “Cyber Crime Alert Royal Malaysia Police” Facebook account to share information on the modus operandi of cyber or commercial criminal cases to warn the public about scammers’ activities.

“We will also take enforcement action against local bank account holders (mule account) who have lent their bank accounts to criminals as well as forging partnerships with financial institutions and Bank Negara to detect and arrest the account owner,” he said.

The statement was in response to Datuk Mohd Fasiah Mohd Fakeh’s (PH-Sabak Bernam) question asking the Home Minister to state the number of scam cases including Macau Scam, Love Scam and non-existent loan offers in the country for the period 2018 and 2019. — Bernama