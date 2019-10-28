MB: Floods in Kuala Selangor expected to continue until this weekend

Siti Norsini Nasiman seeks shelter at an evacuation centre in Sekolah Parit Mahang in Jeram October 28, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA SELANGOR, Oct 28 — The flood situation in this district is expected to continue until this weekend as the high tide phenomenon is due to end this Wednesday, said Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari.

He said area had been affected by floods as the monsoon season had coincided with the high tide phenomenon that had hit the coastal area since Sunday.

Amirudin added that in planning for a long-term solution to the flood problem, the government is in the process of bidding for the Sungai Buloh flood mitigation project.

“The project was approved last year. If the tender process goes smoothly the project will be completed within two years and the problem will be resolved.

“Apart from the monsoon season, the floods were also caused by the overflow of water from other districts including Gombak and Kuala Lumpur,” he told a press conference after visiting the relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Parit Mahang here today.

Mohd Misnan Lagiman checks on his home as kids play in floodwater in Kampung Parit Mahang, Jeram October 28, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

As at 3pm, 591 flood evacuees had been seeking shelter at the centre since last Friday.

Amirudin added that as a measure to speed up the flow of water from this district, high-powered pumps located in Klang would be installed here in preparation for the high tide.

In addition, Amirudin said he had directed the related agencies including the Social Welfare Department and village leaders to conduct a survey so that financial aid could be distributed to the affected victims.

“We are also in the midst of identifying students who will be sitting for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination to provide them assistance in getting them to the examination centres when SPM starts next week,” he said. — Bernama