DAP a party of modern communists? Don’t believe social media attacks, says Kit Siang

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — Lim Kit Siang today urged Malaysians not to believe lies and propaganda being spread on social media regarding the DAP being a communist party.

The DAP MP pointed out that even the police have never accused the party and its members of being communists.

“If the social media attack is to be believed, Malaysia has a Special Branch which is one of the most incompetent in the world, which will be most unfair to the Special Branch, as the DAP had never been accused of being communist or communist-sympathiser for the past 53 years.

“Furthermore, we are today in an age where communism has lost its power and influence as representing the irresistible wave of the future,” he said in a statement today.

Lim added that social media has become very toxic, and that the government should address this matter.

“Malaysia seems to be trapped in an extraordinary situation which, if not addressed, will only lead to greater division and disunity, stagnation and failure to leverage on the best values and qualities of the Malay/Islamic, Chinese, Indian and Western civilisations which meet in confluence in Malaysia to build a great Malaysian nation.

“This extraordinary situation is one where the Malays feel threatened, the Chinese feel threatened, the Indians feel threatened, the Kadazans feel threatened and the Ibans feel threatened,” he said.