Search and rescue for seven Filipinos launched after boat capsizes in Sabah waters

A Malaysia Maritime officer looks out into the sea during a search and rescue in Kuala Langat June 18, 2014. — Reuters pic

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 25 — One Filipina drowned, a Filipino was rescued while seven others are missing after the boat they were in capsized in the waters off Lahad Datu yesterday.

Sabah marine police commander assistant commissioner Mohamad Pajeri Ali said that the fishing boat, travelling from Sibutu in Tawi Tawi, Southern Philippines, was believed to hae been trying to enter the country illegally when it capsized in the Merabung area yesterday afternoon.

Tawi Tawi is situated close to the Sabah border.

“Authorities were notified when local fishermen spotted and rescued the 29-year-old skipper at 3pm yesterday.

“The skipper informed them that there were nine people on the boat, including two children. The woman’s body was later found by a patrol boat at 9am today in Tanduo, Lahad Datu,” said Mohamad Pajeri.

He said that search and rescue efforts were now underway for the remaining seven victims.

The survivor is being given medical treatment at the Cederawasih clinic.