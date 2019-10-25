Japan envoy Miyagawa bids ‘sayonara’ to Malaysia with glowing tribute to Dr M

Japan's Ambassador to Malaysia Makio Miyagawa said he would miss Malaysia a lot after leaving for home on Tuesday but vowed that he would return to live in this country on a part-time basis in the coming years. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — Makio Miyagawa is bidding sayonara to Malaysia after five and a half years here as the Japanese ambassador while paying a glowing tribute to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, the one leader who, he says, the Japanese government, people, politicians and business leaders like, love, respect and admire.

“If Tun Dr Mahathir had been a medical doctor, he must have cured many patients but he became a political leader and he has been curing the nation. I studied a lot of things from him. He is a very good leader and I hope he will continue to be a good leader.

“Everyone in Japan feels happy to have such a leader in Asia,” he told Bernama in a farewell interview at his official residence here yesterday.

Miyagawa, 68, a PhD holder in International Relations and Law from Oxford University, said he would miss Malaysia a lot after leaving for home on Tuesday but vowed that he would return to live in this country on a part-time basis in the coming years as he prepares for his retirement from the diplomatic service.

Following is the transcript of the Q & A:

Q: You have had the privilege of serving in Malaysia on two occasions in your diplomatic career. After serving five and a half years as ambassador, what are some of the impressions that you will take home about Malaysia which might have made your stint here perhaps satisfying and fruitful?

A: I am very glad and pleased to have been sent to Malaysia, twice. Malaysia is a nice country. My impression about Malaysia is that there are very nice people (here). When I was first posted to Malaysia in the middle of 1990s, I was very impressed with the compassionate nature of the citizens. They are very warm and very kind. Before I was posted to Malaysia for the first time in the middle of 90s (as a counsellor), I have had negotiations and contacts with Russians, Americans and Europeans. It was my first time to have come to any country in Asia. I realised that although Malaysia is a foreign country, I didn’t think of it as being a foreign country. People are very close to us, not just the figures and faces, but the feelings and hearts were very close. Surprisingly, I was pleased.

Secondly, the economy is yet another (thing) that had a strong impact on me. Malaysia is moving towards developed-nation status. Malaysia has already exceeded US$10,000 (RM41,865) per capita; I think Number 2 in Asean nations. Malaysia used to be natural resource dependent country in its economic development, but is already gradually moving towards being technology-driven and services-centred. I think this developmental status and stages of the Malaysian economy have been very impressive to me. Therefore, I am convinced that Japanese industries and also the Japanese government would like to create a good partnership with Malaysian industries so as to lift the level of economic management development in East Asia.

Thirdly, politics... well, people may sometimes comment that Malaysian politics is very colourful but my impression is that Malaysian politicians are very hardworking, very serious in discussing among themselves for the betterment of the country. I think though the debates are sometimes harsh and confrontational, it sounds as if they are debating and I think they are in fact debating for the benefit of the whole nation. So, I really appreciate in a way their engagement in debates, not just in Parliament but also in the Cabinet. The ministers’ get-together, I heard, they debate and discuss three hours to four and a half hours among themselves without any bureaucratic assistance to discuss how they should create policies and implement their new projects and how to decide on government policies. — Bernama