Jho Low’s former yacht back on the market again

'Tranquility', the yacht that used to belong to Jho Low is up for sale again. — Screenshot from Camper and Nicholson

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — Infamous fugitive financier Low Taek Jho’s former superyacht is up for sale again, this time listed under global yachting company Camper and Nicholson.

The listing of the 91.5-metre luxury vessel, now known as “Tranquility” from its previous name “Equanimity”, with the supposed asking price of US200 million (RM837 million) was reported by Business Insider and luxury property website Mansion Global, among others.

This is the second time this year that the ship has been put up for sale since the Malaysian government seized it from the man, better known as Jho Low, via the Indonesian authorities last year.

In April, it was sold to local hospitality giant Genting Group for US$126 million (RM528 million).

The report said Genting, which operates luxury yacht charters, has been renting the “Tranquility” out to well-heeled clients to the tune of over US$1 million per week.

This included model Kylie Jenner from the Kardashian family, who posted pictures on social media of herself and her entourage jumping from the top deck into the sea below.

A Malay Mail check on Camper and Nicholson’s website found “Tranquility” listed top on the to-sale list.

There was no asking price in the listing, instead the price will be revealed upon application.

The sale is being represented by senior sales broker Alex Lees-Buckley.

A video advertising the yacht was also uploaded by the firm on YouTube on September 25.

Genting Group and Lees-Buckley could not immediately be reached for comment.

On April 3, Attorney General Tommy Thomas announced on behalf of the Malaysian government that the then “Equanimity” would be sold at US$126 million (RM514 million) to highest bidder Genting Malaysia Berhad or its special purpose vehicle.

The yacht was sold after about five months of being put up for sale, with Thomas saying then that the sale would be the highest sum recovered by the Malaysian government in eight months since action on the 1MDB scandal started.

Investigators said “Equanimity” was bought by Penang-born fugitive businessman Low with money originating from 1MDB.

Low reportedly purchased the yacht for close to RM1 billion, and had allegedly previously used it to avoid capture by authorities.

The superyacht interior configuration has been designed to accommodate up to 22 guests overnight in 11 cabins, comprising a master suite, four VIP staterooms, two double cabins and two twin cabins, according to chartering service Yacht Charter Fleet.