Police counter-terror chief contradicts Guan Eng on further DAP arrests over LTTE links

Principal assistant director of the Counter-Terrorism Division (E8) of the Special Branch Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay speaks during a press conference at Bukit Aman in Kuala Lumpur October 13, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — Deputy Comm Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay clarified today he did not state that no other DAP leaders would be arrested on suspicion of links to the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

Bukit Aman’s Special Branch Counter Terrorism Division (E8) chief said he was unclear if anyone else gave DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng such an assurance or if the latter came to the conclusion personally.

Ayob stressed, however, that investigations would continue without fear or favour.

“I never issued any statement saying we will stop investigations. Maybe someone else said it, I am not sure.

“There is no reason why we should stop our investigations. Is it because if it involves DAP, we have to stop investigations? No. Nothing from me,” he said.

On Thursday, Ayob confirmed that two DAP assemblymen were among five people arrested on suspicion of supporting the LTTE.

Lim, who is the finance minister, reportedly said he was informed that no other DAP leaders were among those still to be arrested in the case.

