Muhyiddin: Charity Golf foundation channelled RM24m to charitable projects

The Founder Tan Sri Muhyiddin Charity Golf speaks at the TSMCG Appreciation Night 2019 in Kuala Lumpur October 12, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — The Tan Sri Muhyiddin Charity Golf (TSMCG) foundation has accumulated RM27 million in donations since its inception in 2003 and channelled about RM24 million to help society, said its founder Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Muhyiddin, who also Home Minister, said this includes using the funds for viable and charitable projects such as housing development for those affected by the Kelantan great flood in Kuala Krai, disaster relief fund, contributions to the disabled and various educational programmes.

“With our 17 years of experience in providing charitable deeds, we strive to continue servicing our communities from multiple racial backgrounds for as long as we can, carrying the good cause in the good name of our organisation,” he said in his speech at the organisation’s Appreciation Night 2019 here tonight.

He said the foundation has also built a dialysis centre in Titiwangsa Lake Gardens here and in the pipeline are two more dialysis centres, in Pagoh, Muar and Putrajaya, which have been granted development approval.

TSMCG is a registered charity which aims to achieve a series of objectives through contributions made by corporations and individuals at charity events held during the course of each year.

The foundation’s main objective is to alleviate suffering and improve living conditions for those most at risk due to socio-economic circumstances beyond their control, to provide scholarship funds for promising students to further their education overseas and provide an avenue for young amateur golfers to improve their game in an academy environment. — Bernama