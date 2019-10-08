SUPP Women chief: Retail price for RON95 should be further reduced for Sarawak

Customers are seen at a petrol station in Puchong Permai December 27, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUCHING, Oct 8 — Sarawak Pakatan Harapan (PH) lawmakers should fight to reduce the capping retail price at RM2.08 per litre for RON95, instead of just being contented, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Women chief Kho Teck Wan said today.

“If you look at the petroleum prices for the past 10 years, the average is around RM1.98. The only time RON95 exceeded RM2.08 was in 2014, 2017 and 2018,” she said.

Kho was commenting on the introduction of a targeted fuel subsidy scheme effective January 1 next year which was announced by Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifudddin Nasution Ismail yesterday.

Kho said she understands that the subsidy scheme is a result of a RM25 million research project awarded by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government.

“The amount RM2.08 maybe a fair price recommended by the experts who conducted the study, but being the biggest oil and gas producer who contributed over RM200 million every day to the national coffers through oil and gas production, Sarawak should get more benefits,” she added.

Saifuddin, in his announcement, had said the subsidy scheme would not be applicable to Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan as they would be still enjoying the present retail price of RON95 capped at RM2.08 a litre.

However, he explained for peninsula Malaysia, the retail price of RON95 would be floated gradually from January 1, 2020, adding that a subsidy would be given to owners of certain categories of cars and motorcycles in peninsula Malaysia.

He said the subsidy rate would be RM30 a month for cars with an engine capacity of 1600cc and below, and for cars with above 1600cc engine capacity, but are over 10 years old.

Saifuddin had also announced that a subsidy rate of RM12 a month would be given to motorcycles with an engine capacity of 150cc and below and motorcycles, which are seven years old, are also eligible.

Kho urged lawmakers from Sarawak PH to fight for the 20 per cent oil royalty for the state and the return of 50 per cent revenue collected in Sarawak through taxes.

She said the 20 per cent oil royalty and the 50 per cent revenue were promised by the state PH during the 14th general election last year.

“I also would like to remind Members of Parliament from Sarawak Pakatan that Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas} has yet to pay Sarawak the 5 per cent sales tax imposed on the export of petroleum and petroleum products, and it is their duty to fight for Sarawak instead of remain silent,” she said.