Policewoman helps deliver baby in taxi

Lance Corporal N. Komathi carrying the baby she helped to deliver in a taxi. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Balai Polis Salak Selatan Baru

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — Little did police officer Lance Corporal N. Komathi, 27, know that when she reported for duty at the police post at Terminal Bersepadu Selatan (TBS) yesterday, her duties for the day would include delivering a baby!

In the 3.40pm incident, Komathi was approached by a heavily pregnant Indonesian woman who told her she was about to give birth.

In view of the woman’s condition, the officer hailed a taxi and accompanied the woman to Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz but the baby could not wait, and Komathi found herself helping to deliver the male infant weighing 3.7 kilogrammes, en route to the hospital (formerly known as Hospital Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia), said Cheras district police chief ACP Mohamed Mokhsein Mohamed Zon in a statement today.

Both mother and child who were treated at the hospital’s emergency unit, are doing well, Mohamed Mokhsein added.

A photograph of Komathi with the mother and child went viral on social media, receiving compliments from many people.

The officer who hails from Ipoh, Perak, began her service with the police on January 16, 2016, and has been stationed at the Salak Selatan Baru police station since March 2017. — Bernama