Air Selangor confirms 1,143 complaints received over smelly water in one week

Air Selangor Customer Relations and Communications Department head Abdul Raof Ahmad said 1,129 of the cases were acted upon with samples taken for testing water quality. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) received 1,143 complaints on foul-smelling water from September 28 till 10am today.

Ninety-seven of the complaints were received from 6pm yesterday till 10am today.

Air Selangor Customer Relations and Communications Department head Abdul Raof Ahmad said 1,129 of the cases were acted upon with samples taken for testing water quality.

“Based on the tests, the water supplied is safe for use and meets the national drinking water standards for physical parameters as set by the Health Ministry,” he said.

Besides testing samples, Abdul Raof said Air Selangor had also conducted checks and did cleaning work at 36 service reservoirs which supplied treated water to the areas where the complaints came from.

Cleaning work on 29 pipeline networks at 31 areas involving the complaints were also undertaken till 10 am today, namely in the districts of Petaling, Hulu Langat, Sepang and Kuala Langat, he said, adding that Air Selangor also distributed 1,764 five-litre bottles of drinking water to consumers in the affected areas.

Air Selangor apologises over the matter and advises consumers to contact 15300 (SMS) or WhatsApp to 019-2800919/019-2816793 if they require any assistance. — Bernama