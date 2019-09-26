Parliamentary select committee should be formed to combat fake news, says minister

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo speaks during the ‘Toward Media Freedom and Combating Fake News in Malaysia’ forum at Sunway University in Petaling Jaya September 26, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SUBANG JAYA, Sept 26 — The Communications and Multimedia Ministry will suggest the formation of a parliamentary select committee to the government that will seek solutions to combat fake news in the country.

Its minister Gobind Singh Deo said there are concerns over various abuses on social media that must be addressed by the government, along with feedback from the public, before any decisions are made.

“I think there is a general concern to find a way to deal with social media abuse. One of the suggestions is to form a select committee with clear terms of reference.

“I think through that we should also find a mechanism to get views from Malaysians across the country,” he told reporters at Sunway University today during the Toward Media Freedom & Combating Fake News in Malaysia Forum here.

Gobind said his ministry will submit a Cabinet paper on the matter during the next parliamentary session in October.

“I hope to do it soon. We will look to set it up this quarter, in the incoming parliamentary session,” he said.

Asked whether the select committee will clash with the anti-fake news repeal Bill slated to be tabled during the same session, Gobind said it was a different initiative altogether.

“This will go ahead notwithstanding (of the Bill). A separate alternative,” he said.

The anti-fake news repeal Bill was tabled in August last year and was passed by the Dewan Rakyat.

However, it was later rejected by Dewan Negara, triggering Article 68 of the Federal Constitution for a one-year cooling-off period before it can be re-tabled.

Pakatan Harapan promised to withdraw draconian laws that were passed during the Barisan Nasional administration in its manifesto for the 14th general election.