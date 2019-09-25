IGP: Inquest of trio shot by police to be done quickly

Inspector General Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador speaks during ‘Wacana Bicara Minda’ at Karangkraf in Shah Alam September 25, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, Sept 25 — The Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said that an inquest proceeding on the case of three men who were shot dead by police in Batu Arang, Rawang recently will be conducted as soon as possible.

He said that this was in order to prevent the incident from being exploited by irresponsible quarters and to uphold justice for the parties involved in the incident.

However, he said, for the time being, the inquest could not yet be started because the process to prepare the post-mortem and forensic reports was being vigorously carried out and upon completion, they would be quickly be sent to the Attorney-General’s chambers for further action.

‘‘In a case involving the service of the Chemistry Department, I cannot give a time frame as to when the inquest will be started because they have their standard operating procedure (in preparing the report.)

‘‘Now, we (police) just wait (for all the reports to be prepared). As soon as we get them, we will take the next step. I welcome a prompt inquest so justice can be decided,’’ he told a media conference after becoming a guest on the Minda Bicara programme organised by Sinar Harian, here today.

On September 14, three men who who were believed to be involved in an armed robbery were killed in a shootout with the police at the 22nd Kilometre, Rawang Road heading to Batu Arang near here.

The Selangor police confirmed that two individuals who were shot dead were members of the 08 secret society which results of checks showed that another had a record with the Immigration Department of Malaysia in 2013.

Police also denied that there was a woman, a wife of one of the suspects, aboard the car used by the criminals in the incident.

The woman, G. Moganambal, 35, however, was reported to have gone missing after the incident and had yet to be found until to date.

Commenting further on the case, Abdul Hamid said that seven police reports had been received over the woman’s disappearance and three police inquiry papers had been opened based on the reports as of this afternoon.

‘‘Investigations are being conducted based on the reports pertaining to a missing person. We have also investigated the existence of a closed circuit television (CCTV) coverage showing the woman.

‘‘We found that the time of the recording (showing the woman) was at 10.33pm but the incident (shootings) took place at 5.30am. So, what took place in between the times has become a question mark and as such the inquiry papers were opened,’’ he said.

On Monday, a CCTV recording in a lift showed a woman whose disappearance was talked about after the shooting on September 14.

Earlier in the programme, Abdul Hamid was queried by the moderator, Tan Sri Johan Jaafar on the development of investigations of a pornographic video linked to a minister and he replied that the police were obtaining the service of an expert to analyse the clip.

He said that the police could not arbitrarily pick an expert and it had to be done carefully since the person must give a statement on the case to the court later.

‘‘This is a high profile case technically. I have no expertise and I cannot give my personal opinion. The police is complying with the directive of the Attorney General’s Chambers to obtain a second and third opinion (on the video).

‘‘We are still actively conducting investigations through the directives issued by the department concerned. But for now, we are seeking the service of an expert to analyse it,’’ he added. — Bernama