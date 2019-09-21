Dr Md Farid laid to rest at Serkat, Pontian

Kedah Mentri Besar and Bersatu Deputy President Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir scatters flowers on the grave of Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik at the Sheikh Haji Ahmad Waqf Muslim Cemetery in Kampung Chokoh, Serkat, Pontian September 21, 2019. — Bernama pic

PONTIAN, Sept 21 — Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik, who died early this morning, was laid to rest at the Sheikh Haji Ahmad Waqf Muslim Cemetery in Kampung Chokoh, Serkat, near here at 5.30pm today.

Some 300 people including residents around Pontian, family members and relatives were seen at the funeral.

Earlier, the remains were brought to the Dato Noh Gadut Serkat Mosque in Kampung Serkat for funeral prayers.

Also present to pay their last respects and join in the funeral prayers were Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad who is also Bersatu chairman and his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali.

Dr Mahathir who arrived at the mosque at 3.40pm spent about an hour mingling with the local community members and leaders.

On arrival at the mosque, Dr Mahathir was accompanied by Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal, state and federal government leaders as well as Johor Bersatu chairman Mazlan Bujang.

Earlier family members, close relatives and friends gathered at the Forensic Unit, Pontian Hospital, here while the autopsy was conducted from 12.30pm to 2pm.

Soon after the final bath and shrouding, Dr Md Farid’s remains were brought to his mother’s house in Kampung Serkat Laut in a funeral van accompanied by police escorts.

Dr Md Farid, 42, who was Tanjung Piai MP was reported to have died at 6am today at the Pontian Hospital due to heart complications.

He won the Tanjung Piai seat at the last general election after defeating incumbent Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng of MCA with 524 majority votes.

Dr Md Farid leaves behind wife Datin Farah Syazwani Hanis Ismail and three daughters. — Bernama