Malaysia’s TDM Bhd confirms Indonesian unit affected by forest fire

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — Approximately 1,201 hectares of land owned by TDM Bhd’s unit, PT Rafi Kamajaya Abadi (PTRKA), has been affected by fire.

In a filing to Bursa Malaysia, TDM said the areas are known as North 2 Estate at NB2-Tapang ria, NB3-Kemantan, NB7-Kancing and NB8-Kayan.

“From the beginning of the dry weather in early August, PTRKA has been on high alert and put in place measures to manage and control fire incidents in the operating areas.

“This includes maintaining equipped firefighting teams to deal with the dry weather, strong wind and the risk of fire. Over the last couple of weeks, PTRKA has been able to contain fires that have occurred in the areas,” it said.

TDM noted that reports to local authorities, including a police report, had been made on fire incidences and PTRKA was working and would continue to work closely with local authorities, the fire brigade and villagers in monitoring hot spots and joint operations for fire-prevention and fire-fighting purposes.

TDM practices the RSPO principles and is strictly governed by the “No Burning” policy which states that there should be no use of fire in the preparation of new planting, replanting or any other developments.

“We wish to reiterate that, since 2016, there is neither new development nor land clearing activities being carried out within our area of operation,” TDM said.

