Johor Wildlife Dept seizes 100kg wild boar parts, meat

JOHOR BARU, Sept 14 — Johor Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) yesteday confiscated some 100 kilogrammes of wild boar body parts and meat from a restaurant operator in a premises at Taman Ungku Tun Aminah, Skudai, for the lack of any legal documents on the source of the meat.

Johor Perhilitan Director, Salman Saaban said three Perhilitan officers raided the premises at 6.30 pm yesterday, following a public tip-off.

“The seized product, estimated to be worth RM4,000, were found in a freezer in the premises,” he said in a statement today.

Salman said the body parts and meat had been taken to Kluang Perhilitan Office for further action.

The case was being investigated under Section 60 of the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 (Act 716) for possessing protected wildlife without licence and Section 63 of the same act for carrying out the business of dealing in protected wildlife without licence. — Bernama