Govt sets up pre-marriage module to help potential brides, bridegrooms manage their finances

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — The Credit Counselling and Debt Management Agency (AKPK), in collaboration with the National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN), has come up with an online pre-marriage module known as ‘I Do You Do Duit Together’ to help potential brides and bridegrooms to manage their finances after marriage.

Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Hannah Yeoh said most newly-wed couples faced financial problems due to poor management of their finances.

She said this was apart from them refusing to listen to advice and ashamed to admit their debts that many found themselves in dire financial situation, leading them to live under the poverty level.

“Through the ‘I Do You Do Duit Together’ pre-marriage programme and module, we hope to provide advice and guidance on financial management to couples.

“It is an interactive online module where the couples only need to answer the questions provided at any time of their choice. The answers provided can be used as guidance for them to manage their finances after they are married,” she told reporters after launching the module here yesterday.

She said the module could be accessed at the AKPK’s website at this link.

“So, potential brides and bridegrooms, they do not have to go anywhere to get financial advice. It’s all done online,” she added.

Yeoh said the online pre-marriage module was also aimed at educating potential brides and bridegrooms to understand their financial position and to not waste their money on wedding preparations to avoid being burdened with marriage debts.

Meanwhile, AKPK chief executive officer Azzaddin Ngah Tasir said a series of competitions will be held for 10 months beginning yesterday for those who join the module.

Participants are only required to submit attractive slogans for the module, and to participate in the contest, they have to provide the certificate number of their module which they will be given after they have answered all the questions, he added. — Bernama